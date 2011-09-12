Search terms

1

LED Bike lights

Saferide

BF60L60BALX1
1 award
  • Feel safe, ride safe Feel safe, ride safe Feel safe, ride safe
    -{discount-value}

    LED Bike lights Saferide

    BF60L60BALX1
    1 award

    Feel safe, ride safe

    Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 60 dynamo-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    LED Bike lights Saferide

    Feel safe, ride safe

    Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 60 dynamo-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design. See all benefits

    Feel safe, ride safe

    Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 60 dynamo-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    LED Bike lights Saferide

    Feel safe, ride safe

    Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 60 dynamo-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Take control of your safety

      • 60 LUX
      • dynamo driven
      • Silver aluminium
      Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (60 lux)

      Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (60 lux)

      Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (60 lux). These high quality LEDs have been designed for the automotive industry and are now available to provide safety for bikers on the road.

      New generation of high-power Luxeon LEDs

      New generation of high-power Luxeon LEDs

      To ensure best visibility, our bikelights come equipped with high-power Luxeon LEDs. These high quality LEDs have been designed for the automotive industry and are now available to provide safety for bikers on the road.

      Motorcycle performance: up to 50 metres road illumination

      Motorcycle performance: up to 50 metres road illumination

      Motorcycle performance: up to 50 metres homogeneous road illumination

      Long life LED technology

      Long life LED technology

      Works with all dynamo's

      Works with all dynamo's

      Glare free beam

      Glare free beam

      Foreground illumination

      Foreground illumination

      Technical Specifications

      • Maximum visibility

        Motorcycle-like performance
        up to 50 metres
        Wide beam
        110 lumens
        Colour temperature
        5500 K
        Light output
        60 lux

      • Power

        Dynamo
        Rotary and hub dynamo

      • Run-time

        stand light-function
        4 minutes

      • Ease of use

        4 min standlight function
        Yes
        Application
        • Day
        • Night
        Easy installation
        Yes
        Long life LED technology
        Yes
        Waterproof aluminium housing
        Yes
        Works with all types of dynamo
        Yes

      • Certification

        German certification
        StVZO certification

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Exclusive offers, just for you


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          Member-exclusive offers.

          Early access to sales.

          Tips on healthy lifestyles.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          Continue
          Register

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.