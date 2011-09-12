Feel safe, ride safe
Empower yourself on the road with the Saferide LED Bikelight 60 dynamo-driven motorcycle-like performance. With a specially crafted retro reflector and unique housing design. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Powered by 2 new generation High-power Luxeon LEDs (60 lux). These high quality LEDs have been designed for the automotive industry and are now available to provide safety for bikers on the road.
To ensure best visibility, our bikelights come equipped with high-power Luxeon LEDs. These high quality LEDs have been designed for the automotive industry and are now available to provide safety for bikers on the road.
Motorcycle performance: up to 50 metres homogeneous road illumination
Maximum visibility
Power
Run-time
Ease of use
Certification
