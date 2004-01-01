BDS4624R/00
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If an application requires better sound quality, then this monitor provides SRS surround sound processing, built-in speakers and the ability to connect bigger external speakers
Fanless operation is quiet and doesn't collect dust inside the monitor, thus improving product reliability.
A protective function called "pixel shift" has been implemented. When the protection mechanism is activated the screen image automatically shifts its pixel positions to prevent "image ghosting". Secondly, burn-in recovery has been implemented. Depending on the model, ghost images are removed by applying a full white signal on the whole panel for a certain amount of time or by reversing the image to achieve the same result.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.