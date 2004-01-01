Search terms

  • -{discount-value}

    BDS4624R/00

    BDS4624R/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    BDS4624R/00

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Built-in audio amplifier with SRS and speakers

    If an application requires better sound quality, then this monitor provides SRS surround sound processing, built-in speakers and the ability to connect bigger external speakers

    Quiet and reliable fanless operation

    Fanless operation is quiet and doesn't collect dust inside the monitor, thus improving product reliability.

    Advanced anti burn-in functions to prevent ghost images

    A protective function called "pixel shift" has been implemented. When the protection mechanism is activated the screen image automatically shifts its pixel positions to prevent "image ghosting". Secondly, burn-in recovery has been implemented. Depending on the model, ghost images are removed by applying a full white signal on the whole panel for a certain amount of time or by reversing the image to achieve the same result.

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.