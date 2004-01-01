Search terms

    BDS4222V plasma monitor

    BDS4222V/00

    BDS4222V plasma monitor

    Multiple PC input formats up to WXGA

    The product supports PC compatibility for VGA, SVGA, XGA and WXGA. A universal public display solution requires versatile PC input support.

    Wide choice of analogue and digital connectivity

    Versatile public display solutions require versatile analogue and digital connectivity.

    Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

    Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

    Portrait mode operability

    This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

    Quiet and reliable fanless operation

    Fanless operation is quiet and doesn't collect dust inside the monitor, thus improving product reliability.

    VGA Loop through

    Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to install as they are captivating to your audience.

    Motion Adaptive De-interlacing for razor sharp images

    This smart de-interlacing algorithm is able to detect the type of video source (such as Still Picture, Motion Picture or Film) and automatically optimise the de-interlacing process with Spatial, Temporal or Film mode de-interlacing. The result is that it delivers razor sharp and stable images every time.

    PiP allows watching a second source simultaneously

    Provides the ability to watch simultaneously two different sources, either two video sources or a combination with data/graphics

    Long expected panel lifetime of over 60,000 hours

    In public display applications 24/7 operation is often required. Even after 60,000 hours of operation the brightness level of the display will be at least 50% of the initial value.

    Advanced anti burn-in functions to prevent ghost images

    A protective function called "pixel shift" has been implemented. When the protection mechanism is activated the screen image automatically shifts its pixel positions to prevent "image ghosting". Secondly, burn-in recovery has been implemented. Depending on the model, ghost images are removed by applying a full white signal on the whole panel for a certain amount of time or by reversing the image to achieve the same result.

