The product supports PC compatibility for VGA, SVGA, XGA and WXGA. A universal public display solution requires versatile PC input support.
Versatile public display solutions require versatile analogue and digital connectivity.
Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.
This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.
Fanless operation is quiet and doesn't collect dust inside the monitor, thus improving product reliability.
Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to install as they are captivating to your audience.
Some applications need more than PC inputs. The RF tuner for television signal reception and the video connectors, including s-video, scart and component video, offer a wide choice of input possibilities for multiple devices.
This smart de-interlacing algorithm is able to detect the type of video source (such as Still Picture, Motion Picture or Film) and automatically optimise the de-interlacing process with Spatial, Temporal or Film mode de-interlacing. The result is that it delivers razor sharp and stable images every time.
Provides the ability to watch simultaneously two different sources, either two video sources or a combination with data/graphics
In public display applications 24/7 operation is often required. Even after 60,000 hours of operation the brightness level of the display will be at least 50% of the initial value.
A protective function called "pixel shift" has been implemented. When the protection mechanism is activated the screen image automatically shifts its pixel positions to prevent "image ghosting". Secondly, burn-in recovery has been implemented. Depending on the model, ghost images are removed by applying a full white signal on the whole panel for a certain amount of time or by reversing the image to achieve the same result.
