Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- Batteries for remote control
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- User manual on CD-ROM
- RS232 cable
- HDMI cable
- Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
- Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
Search terms
Captivate your audience
Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 84" display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, that it's a window to a new world
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Captivate your audience
Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 84" display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, that it's a window to a new world
Captivate your audience
Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 84" display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, that it's a window to a new world
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Captivate your audience
Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 84" display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, that it's a window to a new world
SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.
Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.
Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network that is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry-standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardised media player. This cable-free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need to.
Be more flexible with your screen real estate. With the ability to play content from up to four separate inputs, all on one screen, QuadViewer is ideal for control rooms, corporate environments and meeting rooms.
Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your entire network. Simply plug in a RJ45 Internet cable for network connection and connect the display with the dedicated URL address, and you are ready to play your cloud-based content.
Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.
See your Signage Solutions like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD display. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide and image so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world.
This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Dimensions
Convenience
Power
Sound
Operating conditions
Accessories
Miscellaneous