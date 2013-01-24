Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

E-Line Display

BDL6520EL/00
  • Captivate your audience Captivate your audience Captivate your audience
    -{discount-value}

    E-Line Display

    BDL6520EL/00

    Captivate your audience

    Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy. This 65" display offers breathtaking HD picture quality with lower power consumption. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    E-Line Display

    Captivate your audience

    Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy. This 65" display offers breathtaking HD picture quality with lower power consumption. See all benefits

    Captivate your audience

    Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy. This 65" display offers breathtaking HD picture quality with lower power consumption. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    E-Line Display

    Captivate your audience

    Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy. This 65" display offers breathtaking HD picture quality with lower power consumption. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all unmapped

      Captivate your audience

      With an impressive large-screen experience

      • 65"
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      AMVA for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

      Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for graphical demanding applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you a 178/178 degree extra-wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in portrait mode.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Open Pluggable Specification Slot

      Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child's play. Simply plug your media player in to the display and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

      Smart insert in the back cover to place a small PC

      Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.

      Freeze mode for smooth presentations

      Activate the freeze option during your presentation to switch the content on your computer without having your audience see it. Simply deactivate the freeze option when you are ready to play the live video source again.

      Power consumption below the industry average

      Reduction of the electrical power required to operate a device.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        64.5  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        163.9  cm
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        360  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.74 x 0.74 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D
        • HDMI
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • S-Video (Y/C mini DIN) 1x
        • Component (BNC)
        • Composite (BNC)
        Video output
        • VGA (Analogue D-Sub)
        • Composite (BNC)
        Audio input
        • 3.5-mm jack
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        Audio output
        • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        • External speaker connector
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) D-Sub9
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • AC-out

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1552.0  mm
        Set Height
        927.1  mm
        Set Depth
        93.0  mm
        Bezel width
        59 mm
        Product weight
        52  kg
        VESA Mount
        600 x 400 mm
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Signal Loop Through
        • VGA
        • RS232
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Smart Insert
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 5 x 5
        Picture performance
        Advanced colour control
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        250  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        5 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        10 ~ 90  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • VGA cable
        • RS232 cable

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • VGA cable
      • RS232 cable

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.