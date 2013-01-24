Home
E-Line Display

BDL4252EL/00
    Deliver your marketing messages in style

    Maximising your content delivery whilst lowering your TCO has never been so easy or stunning. This 42" display offers gorgeous full HD picture quality with lower power consumption thanks to the edge LED backlight. See all benefits

      with this sleek LED display

      • 42"
      • Edge LED Backlight
      • Full HD
      • OPS Slot
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides 24/7 protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you're ready for instant protection.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LED technology for brilliant images

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      IPS wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

      Philips IPS displays uses an advanced technology, which gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in portrait mode. IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, particularly suitable for professional video wall and menu board applications, which demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      Smart Control Software Suite

      Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool, which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the colour settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

      Open Pluggable Specification Slot

      Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child's play. Simply plug your media player in to the display and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

      Smart insert in the back cover to place a small PC

      Professional PCs are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth of the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover, which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional-looking.

      IR Pass-through

      Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

      Portrait mode operability

      This display can also be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

      Many Functions. One Wire

      Take full control of your display by running all operational commands, as well as your video signal, through just one single HDMI cable. This unique feature makes it so much easier and more convenient to ensure the smooth running and maintenance of your display. Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) commands make finding out vital information about your display absolute child's play.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42.02  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        106.73  cm
        Panel resolution
        1920 x 1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.4845 x 0.4845 mm
        Display colours
        1.07 billion
        Surface treatment
        Anti-Glare coating
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • RJ45
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x 1
        • VGA-out (via DVI-I)
        AV input
        • DVI-D x 1
        • Component (BNC) x 1
        • Composite (BNC) x 1
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • Display Port
        • DVI Out
        • HDMI
        • AC-out
        • IR out
        • External loudspeaker connector
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x 1

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75 Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60 Hz
        • 480p, 60 Hz
        • 576p, 50 Hz
        • 576i, 50 Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        965.8  mm
        Set Height
        558.8  mm
        Set Depth
        69  mm
        Bezel width
        15.8 mm
        Product weight
        18.3  kg
        VESA Mount
        400 x 200 mm, 200 x 200 mm
        Smart Insert mount
        100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm

      • Convenience

        Signal Loop Through
        • DVI
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Placement
        • Landscape
        • Portrait
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Energy-saving functions
        Smart Power
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Smart Insert
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Other convenience
        Carrying handles
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 5 x 5

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        81.98 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10 W RMS

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Stand
        BM05462 (Optional)

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Italian
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS
        • GOST
        Warranty
        3-year warranty

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

