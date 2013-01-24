Other items in the box
- AC-DC Adapter
- 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
- Warranty certificate
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Quick start guide
Experience the richness of natural sound
The Philips Fidelio AD7050W/10 wireless speaker gives you the freedom to play songs from your iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad, and from your computer's iTunes - wirelessly via AirPlay. Stylish and powerful, it fills your home with great music. See all benefits
The Philips Fidelio AD7050W/10 wireless speaker gives you the freedom to play songs from your iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad, and from your computer's iTunes - wirelessly via AirPlay. Stylish and powerful, it fills your home with great music. See all benefits
Designed to satisfy the most demanding music aficionados, SoundAvia will fill your room with impressive audio quality from a compact device. Full range front-firing speaker drivers and back-firing bass pipes optimise the sound balance, while the slightly curved baffle design elegantly broadens the optimal listening area.
Philips' proprietary FullSound technology uses latest-generation Digital Signal Processing to faithfully enhance music rendering. Music content is dynamically analysed and optimised to let you experience music with great detail and warmth.
AirPlay lets you stream your entire iTunes music collection to your Philips Fidelio docking stations. It plays wirelessly from the iTunes program on your computer, iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch to any AirPlay-enabled speaker in your home. All you have to do is ensure your speakers are connected to your Wi-Fi network. AirPlay also lets you play simultaneously on every speaker in every room. Make your favourite tunes follow you into whichever room you go.
With the incredibly simple one-step AirPlay setup, your wireless speaker will be connected easily with your home network. Simply connect the speaker with your iPod touch, iPhone, iPad with 30-pin cable or docking connector, press the Wi-Fi setup button, and with just one click to allow Wi-Fi setup sharing on your Apple device, you're ready to rock!
Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favourite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.
This speaker comes with a USB port, allowing you to conveniently charge your iPod, iPhone, iPad. Simply connect your Apple device with its USB cable to the back of the speaker. You can play any music from your Apple device whilst it is charging.
The AUX-in connection allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the speaker, AUX-in connection is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is plug your portable MP3 player into the speaker.
This Philips speaker has 40 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
