Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Fidelio

SoundAvia wireless speaker

AD7050W/10
Fidelio
Fidelio
  • Experience the richness of natural sound Experience the richness of natural sound Experience the richness of natural sound
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Philips Fidelio SoundAvia wireless speaker

    AD7050W/10

    Experience the richness of natural sound

    The Philips Fidelio AD7050W/10 wireless speaker gives you the freedom to play songs from your iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad, and from your computer's iTunes - wirelessly via AirPlay. Stylish and powerful, it fills your home with great music. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Fidelio SoundAvia wireless speaker

    Experience the richness of natural sound

    The Philips Fidelio AD7050W/10 wireless speaker gives you the freedom to play songs from your iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad, and from your computer's iTunes - wirelessly via AirPlay. Stylish and powerful, it fills your home with great music. See all benefits

    Experience the richness of natural sound

    The Philips Fidelio AD7050W/10 wireless speaker gives you the freedom to play songs from your iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad, and from your computer's iTunes - wirelessly via AirPlay. Stylish and powerful, it fills your home with great music. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Fidelio SoundAvia wireless speaker

    Experience the richness of natural sound

    The Philips Fidelio AD7050W/10 wireless speaker gives you the freedom to play songs from your iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad, and from your computer's iTunes - wirelessly via AirPlay. Stylish and powerful, it fills your home with great music. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Portable Bluetooth speakers

      Experience the richness of natural sound

      with this wireless speaker

      • with AirPlay
      SoundAvia for impressive room-filling sound

      SoundAvia for impressive room-filling sound

      Designed to satisfy the most demanding music aficionados, SoundAvia will fill your room with impressive audio quality from a compact device. Full range front-firing speaker drivers and back-firing bass pipes optimise the sound balance, while the slightly curved baffle design elegantly broadens the optimal listening area.

      FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

      FullSound enhances sound detail for rich and powerful sound

      Philips' proprietary FullSound technology uses latest-generation Digital Signal Processing to faithfully enhance music rendering. Music content is dynamically analysed and optimised to let you experience music with great detail and warmth.

      Stream music with AirPlay wireless technology

      Stream music with AirPlay wireless technology

      AirPlay lets you stream your entire iTunes music collection to your Philips Fidelio docking stations. It plays wirelessly from the iTunes program on your computer, iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch to any AirPlay-enabled speaker in your home. All you have to do is ensure your speakers are connected to your Wi-Fi network. AirPlay also lets you play simultaneously on every speaker in every room. Make your favourite tunes follow you into whichever room you go.

      One-step AirPlay setup

      One-step AirPlay setup

      With the incredibly simple one-step AirPlay setup, your wireless speaker will be connected easily with your home network. Simply connect the speaker with your iPod touch, iPhone, iPad with 30-pin cable or docking connector, press the Wi-Fi setup button, and with just one click to allow Wi-Fi setup sharing on your Apple device, you're ready to rock!

      SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

      SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

      Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favourite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad via USB port

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad via USB port

      This speaker comes with a USB port, allowing you to conveniently charge your iPod, iPhone, iPad. Simply connect your Apple device with its USB cable to the back of the speaker. You can play any music from your Apple device whilst it is charging.

      AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

      AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

      The AUX-in connection allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the speaker, AUX-in connection is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is plug your portable MP3 player into the speaker.

      40 W RMS total output power

      40 W RMS total output power

      This Philips speaker has 40 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        all iPod, iPhone and iPad

      • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

        App name
        • SoundStudio
        • Free download from App store
        Compatibility
        iPod touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        2 x 3" / 8 cm full-range driver
        Output power (RMS)
        40 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick start guide
        User Manual
        in CD

      • Connectivity

        AirPlay
        Yes
        Aux in
        Yes
        USB
        for playing and charging iPod/iPhone/iPad

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        358 x 137 x 202  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        466 x 175 x 250 mm
        Product weight
        2.4  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.06  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC-DC Adapter
      • 3.5 mm stereo line-in cable
      • Warranty certificate
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.