Discontinued
273V7QJAB/01
Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge
A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.
V Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse