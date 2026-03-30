ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Energy Label Europe A
    Great LED images in vivid colours
  • Great LED images in vivid colours
  • Energy Label Europe A
    Great LED images in vivid colours
  • Great LED images in vivid colours

Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

273V5LHAB/00

Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this big Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it's a great choice!
See all benefits

with stereo speakers

Great LED images in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

LED technology for vivid colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse