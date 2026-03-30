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  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity

Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor, LED backlight

271S4LPYSS/00

Sustainable productivity
The Philips PowerSensor LED display using 25% recycled materials and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
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with PowerSensor saves energy bills

Sustainable productivity

  • S Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • Full HD display

LED technology ensures natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life

DisplayPort delivers high bandwidth for ultra-fine images

DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.

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