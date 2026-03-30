Discontinued
241P4QPYKES/00
P Line
24" (61 cm)
Full HD display
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life
Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in 90 degree pivot mode
Embedded webcam and microphone enables you to view and communicate with your colleagues and clients. This simple solution allows you to collaborate and share, saving precious time and travel-related costs.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse