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  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display

Discontinued

BrillianceAMVA LCD monitor, LED backlight

241P4QPYKEB/00

Sustainable eco design display
The Philips AMVA LED display with Webcam helps you collaborate and communicate, saving you time and money.
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with Webcam saves time and money

Sustainable eco design display

  • P Line

  • 24" (61 cm)

  • Full HD display

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life

AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

AMVA LED for wide-view super-high contrast, vivid images

Philips AMVA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, films, gaming and demanding graphical applications. Its optimised pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images even in 90 degree pivot mode

Webcam to connect and collaborate

Embedded webcam and microphone enables you to view and communicate with your colleagues and clients. This simple solution allows you to collaborate and share, saving precious time and travel-related costs.

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