Sign up for exclusive offers
Monitors
All series
Brilliance IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight
Discontinued
Support
231P4QRYEB/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Leaflet
Tcocertifiednotice
All (5)
Does it work if my face is partially covered with cloth, hat, etc?
Will it work if I wear contact lenses and what if they are colored?
What happens if I have “one eye patch” due to some medical factor?
Monitors pixel defect policy
I forgot my PIN for Theft Deterrence Function. What can I do?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you