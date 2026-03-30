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  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display
  • Sustainable eco design display

Discontinued

BrillianceIPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

231P4QPYKES/00

Sustainable eco design display
The Philips IPS LED display with Webcam helps you collaborate and communicate, saving you time and money.
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with Webcam saves time and money

Sustainable eco design display

  • P Line

  • 23" (58.4 cm)

  • Full HD display

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS LED wide view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Webcam to connect and collaborate

Embedded webcam and microphone enables you to view and communicate with your colleagues and clients. This simple solution allows you to collaborate and share, saving precious time and travel-related costs.

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