Discontinued
221S3UCS/00
S Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
USB monitor
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips USB monitor is capable of displaying images and drawing power directly from your laptop USB ports with a single USB cable. No extra power or video cables are required resulting in a simple, single cable, extra low power connection between your laptop and monitor.
The USB monitor uses special low-power LED backlight, allowing it to simply draw power from the USB ports in your laptop. It consumes approximately 9 watts, resulting in approximately 50% lower power consumption than an equivalent standard monitor.
In rare instances, if your laptop's 2 x USB ports do not have enough power output for the monitor, you may need to purchase an optional DC adaptor.