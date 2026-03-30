ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity
  • Sustainable productivity

Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor, LED backlight

220S4LCB/00

Sustainable productivity
The Philips ergonomic LED display using 25% recycled materials and PVC-BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity
See all benefits

with energy efficient ergonomic LED display

Sustainable productivity

  • S Line

  • 22" (55.9 cm)

  • 1680 x 1050

LED technology ensures natural colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

SmartErgoBase enables user-friendly ergonomic adjustments

The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

Low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort

Thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, the Philips monitor can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows users of different heights to use the monitor at their preferred angle and height settings, helping them to reduce fatigue and strain.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.