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  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
  • Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

190V4LAB/00

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it's a great choice!
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with stereo speakers

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 19" (48.3 cm)

LED technology for vivid colours

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Powerful sound with 2 x 2 watts RMS speakers

Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built-in speakers not only sound great, but also help you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

Technical specifications

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