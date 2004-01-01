190S6FGT/00
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
VESA mounting pattern for easy wall mounting of display
A unified industry standard for wall mounting IT equipment set by the Video Electronics Standards Association.
Power consumption below the industry average
Reduction of the electrical power required to operate a device.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.