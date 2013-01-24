Home
Xenon Vision

Xenon car headlight bulb

12411C1
    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burnt-out lamp while matching the colour of the unchanged one thanks to its new single-lamp replacement technology. Therefore it is the ideal replacement lamp and is economical too! See all benefits

      Feel safe, drive safe

      Ideal for replacement

      • Type of lamp: D8S
      • Pack of: 1
      • 42 V, 25 W

      Xenon Vision perfectly matches the unchanged Xenon lamp

      Philips Xenon Vision replaces a single burnt-out lamp while matching the colour of the unchanged one. Its new single-lamp replacement technology allows for one-by-one replacement while still matching the colour temperature of the unchanged lamp. Thus, Xenon Vision is the perfect solution for single-lamp replacement.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards.

      Complying with the high quality standards

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best in class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high-quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximise the safety and comfort of our customers' driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Philips is the inventor of xenon HID technology

      Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer considerably more light for safer driving in all conditions. As a matter of fact, the intense white light produced by the xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        C1
        EAN1
        8719018004673
        EAN3
        8719018004680

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        35  W
        Voltage
        42  V

      • Light characteristics

        Colour temperature
        4500 K
        Lumens
        2000 lm

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12411C1
        Ordering code
        00467333

      • Outer pack information

        Height
        5.7  cm
        Length
        11.1  cm
        Width
        9.6  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.204  kg

      • Product description

        Type
        D8S
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Xenon Vision
        Technology
        Xenon
        Base
        PK32d-2
        Designation
        D8S Vision

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        97  g
        Height
        9.3  cm
        Length
        5.4  cm
        Net weight per piece
        73.2  g
        Width
        5.4  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        2
        Pack Quantity
        1

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Ideal for replacement

