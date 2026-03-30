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  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive
  • Safety has never been so attractive

Discontinued

WhiteVisioncar headlight bulb

12342WHVSM

Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience. The increased brightness with significantly whiter light makes them the perfect combination of style and safety.
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Intense white Xenon effect

Safety has never been so attractive

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 2+2

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

  • w5w position lamps included

A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

100% road legal, 100% intense white light

WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)

Technical specifications

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