How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?

You can use the bikini trimmer head to trim the bikini area and create different styles. You can also attach the bikini trimmer comb to cut hairs to a length of 3 mm.
Note: If the cutting element falls off the bikini trimmer head, you can put it back into place. Press the cutting element onto the trimming head so that it clicks into place.
When using the device in the intimate area (the outside and inside of the outer labia), ensure that you use the trimmer head with the comb attached.
To attach the comb (Image 1):
To remove the comb (Image 2):
The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL127/00, BRL138/00, BRL176/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
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