The information on this page applies to the following models: BRL127/00, BRL138/00, BRE237/00. Click here to show more product numbers ›
When do I need to replace my lady shaver foil?
How do I clean my Philips lady shaver?
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
How do I get the best results with my Philips lady shaver?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?
I have a nickel allergy. Can I use this appliance?
How do I shave or trim different body parts to get the best results?
How can I remove and attach the shaving head of my Philips Lady Shaver?
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I attach the comb to my Philips bikini trimmer?
How do I charge my Philips lady shaver?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?