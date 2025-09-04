Philips Support Can I use my Philips lady shaver in the shower or bath?

Yes, your Philips lady shaver is waterproof and can be safely used with water. For safety reasons, this shaver can only be used cordless, and therefore, will not turn on if it is plugged in. Please refer to the video below for more information on cordless use.

Tip: Although your model may differ from the one shown in the video, the same principles apply.