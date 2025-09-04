Philips Support How can I remove and attach the shaving head of my Philips lady shaver?

Simply follow the guidance below to attach and detach the shaving head (and foil) from your Philips lady shaver. Step numbers correspond to the illustrations below.

To attach the shaving head, press it gently onto the handle until it clicks into place. To remove the shaving head, press the release button and lift the shaving head off the handle. To remove the foil, gently pull it out of the shaving head (for some older lady shaver models, the shaving head includes a slide button for releasing the shaving foil).

Tip: The video below provides additional guidance, however, your model may differ visually from the one shown.