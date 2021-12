To date, there has been no accurate research that directly links hair colour or chemicals used in permanents to fetal damage during pregnancy. That being said, the chemicals used in hair colour and perms have been shown to cause cancer and genetic disorders in animal studies when used in high doses (50 times the amounts used in salon treatments).

Using any and all unnecessary chemicals during pregnancy - especially on the scalp which absorbs the chemicals into the blood stream - should be avoided when possible but highlighting your hair or getting a perm has never been proven to cause any damage and many women choose to keep up hair treatments throughout pregnancy. What do we think? Do what’s best for you.