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Discontinued

Headphones

SHL3060WT/00

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
Purple
Purple
Red
Red
Red
Red
White
White
White
White

Clear and powerful bass

This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

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With DJ monitoring style

Clear and powerful bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

Soft breathable ear cushions for long listening sessions

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

Technical specifications

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