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All series
Headphones
Discontinued
SHL3060BL/00
Available in
Clear and powerful bass
This DJ-inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. With the rotating and soft cushioned ear shells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
32-mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
32-mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.
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