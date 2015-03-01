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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

Headphones

SHL3060PP/00

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Blue
Blue
Pink
Pink
Pink
Pink
Purple
Purple
Purple
Purple
Red
Red
Red
Red
White
White
White
White

Clear and powerful bass

This DJ-inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. With the rotating and soft cushioned ear shells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

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With DJ monitoring style

Clear and powerful bass

  • 32-mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

1.2 m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

1.2 m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

32-mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32-mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32-mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.

Adjustable ear shells and headband adapts to fit your head

Adjustable ear shells and headband adapts to fit your head

Technical specifications

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