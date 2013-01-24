Home
In-Ear Headphones

SHE8100BS/00
  • Deep and pure bass – always Deep and pure bass – always Deep and pure bass – always
    The Philips SHE8100 in-ear headphones boast high-quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminium housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: €19.99

    The Philips SHE8100 in-ear headphones boast high-quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminium housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: €19.99

      Deep and pure bass – always

      with solid metal housing

      • 8.6-mm drivers/semi-closed back
      • In-ear
      Sturdy aluminium housing prevents vibration for sound clarity

      The headphone's housing is crafted from sturdy aluminium, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.

      Anti-tangle slider keeps your cables together neatly

      The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!

      Silicone caps in choice of three sizes for customised fit

      Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.

      Re-engineered 8.6-mm drivers for responsive deep bass

      Re-engineered 8.6-mm drivers for responsive deep bass

      Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

      This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

      Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

      Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Their ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimised, secure and comfortable fit – always.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        8 - -24,000  Hz
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW

      • Design

        Colour
        Black and gold

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Finishing of connector
        Gold-plated

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 25970 70065 8
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.0532  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Net weight
        0.0169  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.0363  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.1951  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70065 2
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Net weight
        0.0507  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Tare weight
        0.1444  kg
        Width
        8.6  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.8488  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70065 5
        Height
        25  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Net weight
        0.4056  kg
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Tare weight
        1.4432  kg
        Width
        19.3  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        3  cm
        Height
        8  cm
        Weight
        0.0169  kg
        Width
        3  cm

