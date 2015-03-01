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        Discontinued

        In-Ear Headphones

        SHE8100GN/00

        Deep and pure bass – always

        The Philips SHE8100 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort.

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        with solid metal housing

        Deep and pure bass – always

        • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

        • In-ear

        Silicon caps in choice of three sizes for customized fit

        Silicon caps in choice of three sizes for customized fit

        Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.

        Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

        Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.

        Re-engineered 8.6mm drivers for responsive deep bass

        Re-engineered 8.6mm drivers for responsive deep bass

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