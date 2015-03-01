Discontinued
SHE8100GD/00
Deep and pure bass – always
The Philips SHE8100 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
The headphone’s housing is crafted from sturdy aluminum, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.
Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.