Deep and pure bass – always
The Philips SHE8100 in-ear headphones boast high-quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminium housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort. See all benefits
The headphone's housing is crafted from sturdy aluminium, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.
The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!
Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.
This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.
Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Their ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimised, secure and comfortable fit – always.
