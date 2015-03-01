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Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE8100BK/00

Deep and pure bass – always

The Philips SHE8100 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort.

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with solid metal housing

Deep and pure bass – always

  • 8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back

  • In-ear

Silicon caps in choice of three sizes for customized fit

Silicon caps in choice of three sizes for customized fit

Your in-ear headphones come with a choice of 3 ear caps – from small to large – so you can select the perfect fit for your ears.

Curved housing and oval sound tubes for ergonomic comfort

Your in-ear headphones are precisely designed to fit any ear. Its ergonomic oval sound tube and curved architecture ensure an optimized, secure and comfortable fit – always.

Durable Flexi-grip for strong headphone-to-cable connection

This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.

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