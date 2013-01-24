Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

SmartClick accessory

Facial Cleansing Brush Replacement

SH560/50
Find support for this product
  • Deep facial cleansing Deep facial cleansing Deep facial cleansing
    -{discount-value}

    SmartClick accessory Facial Cleansing Brush Replacement

    SH560/50
    Find support for this product

    Deep facial cleansing

    The SmartClick cleansing brush cleans your face thoroughly and leaves your skin with a smooth feeling and a healthy look. So, you feel confident that you always look good! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SmartClick accessory Facial Cleansing Brush Replacement

    Deep facial cleansing

    The SmartClick cleansing brush cleans your face thoroughly and leaves your skin with a smooth feeling and a healthy look. So, you feel confident that you always look good! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all smartclick-accessories
      • -{discount-value}

      Deep facial cleansing

      For smooth and healthy-looking skin

      • Deep facial cleansing
      • Brush head replacement
      32,000 active bristles for thorough cleansing

      32,000 active bristles for thorough cleansing

      The 32,000 active bristles each with a diameter of 50 µm, can reach even the hardest-to-reach areas of your face, cleansing it thoroughly. They remove dirt and dead skin cells, and increase micro-circulation, leaving your skin feeling smooth and looking healthy.

      Compatible with SH575 Deep Facial Cleansing Brush

      Compatible with SH575 Deep Facial Cleansing Brush

      Compatible with the SmartClick facial cleansing brushes of Shaver series 7000 and the Deep Facial Cleansing Brush SH575.

      Developed for gentle treatment on sensitive skin

      The 14 mm long bristles have high flexibility, thereby ensuring less friction on sensitive skin, for a gentle cleansing effect. Suitable for everyday use.

      For hygienic use, replace the brush head every 3 months

      To keep your cleansing brush hygienic, replace the brush head every 3 months by simply clicking a new brush head replacement (SH560) onto your SmartClick cleansing brush.

      Technical Specifications

      • SmartClick attachment

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
        • Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
        • Shaver Series 5000 (S5xxx)
        • AquaTouch (S5xxx)
        • Facial cleansing brush SH575

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • Wash with water and mild soap
        • Dry brush with a towel

      • Maintenance

        Replace brush head
        Every 3 months with SH560

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        • -{discount-value}

        Recently viewed products

          • -{discount-value}

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.