    When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    When you are comfortable and relaxed, your milk flows more easily. That is why we created our most comfortable breast pump yet: sit comfortably with no need to lean forward and let our soft massage cushion gently stimulate your milk flow. See all benefits

      Breast pump with massage cushion

      • Natural
      • Includes 4 oz bottle
      More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means that you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

      Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

      Features a gentle stimulation mode and 3 pumping settings

      When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow in the way that is most comfortable for you.

      Soft massage cushion with warm feel

      Soft massage cushion with warm feel

      Our massage cushion has a new soft, velvety texture that gives the skin a warm feeling for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let-down.

      Includes our Natural bottle and teat for natural latch-on

      Includes our Natural bottle and teat for natural latch-on

      The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Compact lightweight design

      Compact lightweight design

      The breast pump has a compact design, which makes it easy to hold and position on your breast. The small, lightweight base unit can easily be placed within comfortable reach for full control when pumping. For extra convenience in transport and storage, the tube simply wraps around the base unit. Easy to use on the go with batteries.

      Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

      Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

      Easy visual matching of parts for intuitive assembly.

      Compatible with other Philips Avent feeding products

      Compatible with other Philips Avent feeding products

      This breast pump can be used in combination with other feeding products in the Philips Avent range, including our Classic bottles and milk storage containers. Philips Avent also provides a range of breast care accessories to help you breastfeed for longer and enhance your comfort.

      Easy cleaning due to the small number of separate parts

      Cleaning is easy, thanks to the small number of separate parts. Your milk will never come into contact with the tubing and base unit. All parts are dishwasher proof, except the electrical parts.

      Easy operation at the touch of a button

      A single electric breast pump is ideal for mums who pump milk frequently and value being able to pump effortlessly, at the touch of a button.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        Breast pump
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA-free*
        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA-free*
        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA-free*

      • What is included

        Breast pump body
        1  pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1  pcs
        Standard-size cushion
        1  pcs
        Natural bottle 125 ml/4 oz
        1  pcs
        Extra-soft newborn flow teat
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1  pcs
        Breast pad sample packs
        2 (2 Day pads and 2 Night pads)  pcs
        Spare diaphragm
        1  pcs

      • Breast pump

        Material
        BPA-free*

      • Design

        Breast pump design
        Compact design
        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Intuitive assembly
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0–6 months

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Settings
        • 3 Expression settings
        • 1 Stimulation mode
        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

