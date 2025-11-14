ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • The core part of the breast pump

Philips Avent

Breast pump body

CP9286

  • The core part of the breast pump
The core part of the breast pump
This breast pump body component fits all Philips Avent feeding bottles, for maximum convenience and comfort. Breast massage cushion is sold separately.
See all benefits

Check for compatibility below

The core part of the breast pump

  • Breast pumps

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Sign up for exclusive offers

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?

  • Sign up for exclusive offers