Philips Avent breast milk storage bags provide safe and secure storage for your precious breast milk. They can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are pre-sterilised for immediate use.
brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Secure, leak-proof double-zip seal

Secure, leak-proof double-zip closure for safe storage of your breast milk

Pre-sterilised bag with tamper-proof seal

Tamper-evident seal indicates that the pre-sterilised bag is untouched before first use, for complete hygiene

Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual-layer bag

Reinforced side seams and dual-layered material provide extra reassurance that your precious breast milk is stored safely in the freezer or fridge

Technical specifications

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023. 