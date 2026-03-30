SCF153/01
Shaped to allow skin contact
Protect sore nipples
Small (15 mm)
2 pcs
Our Nipple Shields' ultra-thin butterfly shape is designed for skin-to-skin contact for baby. Thanks to the shape, not only the nose is in contact with the breast, but also the chin, allowing the baby to smell mum's scent and touch mum's skin. Just position the shield over the centre of your nipple to make sure that your baby can properly latch on to the entire areola. Enjoy bonding with your little one while protecting your nipples.
We designed our Nipple Shields to help babies with early latch-on challenges and help you breastfeed for longer*. For mothers with flat and inverted nipples and babies with weak sucking technique or oral anomalies, the Nipple Shield can provide a nipple shape for latching on, keeping and maintaining a protruded position during baby's feeding pauses.
Nipple shields are designed to provide comfort and gentler feedings for sore, cracked or painful nipples. They can help reduce rubbing and stretching of nipples during breastfeeding so you can feed baby your best milk in comfort.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023.
in case of flat or inverted, sore, sensitive, cracked or painful nipples and some babies with latch-on challenges
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the content entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and/or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.