Designed to fit

Nipple shields are available in two sizes to better fit your breast. Small shields fit from 12 mm nipple diameter and medium up to 21 mm. To find your size, get comfortable and place one of the punched rings over your nipple. Rotate the shield clockwise and guide your nipple into the tunnel. Then stretch the shield's base around the areola. If there is 2 mm of space between the nipple and silicone, this is the right fit. Tip: Size is based on the mamilla and not the areola. Not sure? Ask your Health Care Professional for support.