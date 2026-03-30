Shaped to allow skin contact with the baby

Our Nipple Shields' ultra-thin butterfly shape is designed for skin-to-skin contact for baby. Thanks to the shape, not only the nose is in contact with the breast, but also the chin, allowing the baby to smell mum's scent and touch mum's skin. Just position the shield over the centre of your nipple to make sure that your baby can properly latch on to the entire areola. Enjoy bonding with your little one while protecting your nipples.