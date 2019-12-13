Search terms

    Philips Avent Electric breast pump

    SCF397/11

    Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

    Enter a new era of expression with the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump. The perfect balance of suction and nipple stimulation, inspired by baby's drinking rhythm, with a soft cushion that gently adapts to your nipple size and shape. See more below.

    Philips Avent Electric breast pump

    Natural motion technology for quicker milk flow*

    Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

    Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode and applies just the right amount of teat stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results.*

    One-size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

    One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30 mm).

    Finding the right teat is important

    If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a teat with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

    Choose the right teat flow for your baby

    Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.

    Express without leaning forward

    Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forwards. No need to lean forwards — clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (double electric).

    Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

    Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalised experience.

    Minimal parts and intuitive setup

    Our closed expression system means milk stays out of the tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

    Memory function

    Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

    Breast pump bag and pouch

    Use the tailor-made bag and insulation pouch to take your pump with you and minimise bulk.

    Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

    Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design. Corded use only.

    Start/Pause function

    If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your fingertips.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Mains voltage
      100 - 240  V

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA-free*
      • Polypropylene
      Teat
      • BPA-free*
      • Silicone
      Breast pump
      BPA free* (food contact parts only)

    • What is included

      Travel bag
      1  pcs
      Disposable breast pads
      2  pcs
      Expression kit
      2  pcs
      Insulation pouch
      1  pcs
      Motor unit (Corded use only)
      1  pcs
      Sealing disc
      2  pcs
      Micro-USB adapter (corded use)
      1  pcs
      125 ml (4 oz) Bottle
      2 pcs
      Slow Teat
      2 pcs

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      • Easy cleaning and assembly
      • memory function
      • quiet motor
      • travel bag and pouch

    • Functions

      No leaning forward
      Sit in a comfortable position
      Settings
      • 16 expression levels
      • 8 stimulation levels
      Soft and adaptive cushion
      Gentle stimulation

    • Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex — MER) results from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
    • 1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
    • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
    • Based on questionnaire results for 1k cushion from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019)
    • BPA-free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011
