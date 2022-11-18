Search terms

    Philips Avent Silicone tube

    CP2061/01

    Connects parts of your electric breast pump

    The silicone tube runs between the breast pump and motor unit. One tube included per pack. For use with electric breast pumps.

    Compatible Products

    Connects parts of your electric breast pump

    • Breast pump

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable parts

      Fit product types
      • SCF332
      • SCF334
      • SCF391
      • SCF393
      • SCF394
      • SCF395
      • SCF396
      • SCF397
      • SCF398
