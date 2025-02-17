Search terms

    Philips Avent Hands-free Double Collection Cups

    SCF439/01

    Whether at home, on the go or even back at work, having an extra pair of hands-free collection cups ready can make your pumping routine simpler and more efficient. Includes 4 x SkinSense silicone breast shields and 2 x shield inserts.

    Collection cups for hands-free pumping

    Effective* expression with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

    Effective* expression with a rhythm that mimics your baby's

    Babies know how to drink best! That's why our hands-free electric breast pump mimics their natural drinking rhythm - so you can find your own rhythm for effective* expression and optimal milk output. The right size breast shields and shield inserts support your expression with a secure and comfortable fit every step of the way.

    Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

    Silicone shields gently shape to your breasts

    Our unique SkinSense silicone breast shields are designed for ultimate comfort, softly shaping around your breasts using your body's natural warmth. The breast shields are made with food-grade silicone for complete peace of mind.

    Track milk flow with the fully transparent collection cups

    Track milk flow with the fully transparent collection cups

    The see-through collection cups provide an unobstructed view inside. They help you correctly place your nipples for your best milk output and visually track the volume of breast milk. For confident pumping from the first drop until finish.

    Move freely with the ultra-light collection cups

    Move freely with the ultra-light collection cups

    One collection cup weighs just a little over 100 grams when empty - up to 3 x lighter than a fully wearable breast pump. The cups sit comfortably in-bra with barely a sign that they're there.

    Find your perfect fit in seconds

    Find your perfect fit in seconds

    Use the nipple sizing card to find your ideal size of breast shields - and shield inserts if you use them. Measuring only takes a moment and with a range that fits 99% of mums, we have your comfortable and secure fit covered.

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    We designed our pump and accessories to be as simple as possible. With only a few connecting pieces, each collection cup is a breeze to take apart, clean (by hand or in a dishwasher), disinfect and put back together.

    For Premium, Advanced and Hands-Free electric breast pumps

    For Premium, Advanced and Hands-Free electric breast pumps

    These Hands-free Collection Cups can be used with the Philips Avent Premium Electric Breast Pump, Advanced Electric Breast Pump and Hands-free Electric Breast Pump. Switching cups takes seconds, the benefits are endless.

    The complete range of breast shields and insert sizes

    The complete range of breast shields and insert sizes

    We support every mum to feel their best and having the right fit is an essential part of that. This starter set includes our full range of breast shields and shield insert sizes, fitting 99% of mums for ultimate comfort while pumping.

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      Cup, front cap, breast shield cover
      Polypropylene
      Breast shield, membrane, valve, insert
      Liquid silicone
      Silicone tube
      Silicone

    • What is included

      Collection cup (assembled)
      2 pcs
      Silicone tubes
      2 pcs
      Breast shield (dust) cover
      2 pcs
      Breast shield (21 mm, 24 mm)
      2 pcs each
      Insert 19 mm
      2 pcs

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      Easy to use, simple to clean and assemble

    • Functions

      Flexibility in movement
      Hands-free pumping
      Breast shield and insert specifics
      Several sizes available for the best fit

    • Effectively is related to the technical performance of the product.
    • *Reference to pump suction frequency.
    • **based on our complete range of breast shields and inserts.
