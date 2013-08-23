Search terms

  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk Ultimate protection for your breast milk Ultimate protection for your breast milk
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Breast milk storage bags

    SCF603/25

    Ultimate protection for your breast milk

    Philips Avent breast milk storage bags provide safe and secure storage for your precious breast milk. They can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are pre-sterilised for immediate use.

    See all benefits

    Philips Avent Breast milk storage bags

    Similar products

    See all Breast milk storage

    Ultimate protection for your breast milk

    6-oz/180-ml breast milk storage bags

    • Storage
    • Pre-sterilised
    • 25 bags
    Secure, leak-proof double-zip seal

    Secure, leak-proof double-zip seal

    Secure, leak-proof double-zip closure for safe storage of your breast milk

    Pre-sterilised bag with tamper-proof seal

    Pre-sterilised bag with tamper-proof seal

    Tamper-evident seal indicates that the pre-sterilised bag is untouched before first use, for complete hygiene

    Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual-layer bag

    Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual-layer bag

    Reinforced side seams and dual-layered material provide extra reassurance that your precious breast milk is stored safely in the freezer or fridge

    Wide opening for easy filling and pouring

    Wide opening for easy filling and pouring

    The wide and sturdy opening ensures that it is easy to fill the bag and pour your breast milk

    The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self-standing

    The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self-standing

    The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self-standing, and the wide opening ensures that it is easy to fill the bag and pour your breast milk

    Bags lie flat for easy storage

    Bags lie flat for easy storage

    Bags lie flat for easy storage in freezer or fridge

    This bag is made of BPA-free material

    This bag is made of BPA-free material

    This bag is made of BPA-free material

    Technical Specifications

    • Capacity

      Bag
      6 oz/180 ml

    • Dimensions

      Height
      25.6  cm
      Width
      9.9  cm

    • Design

      Easy to use
      Wide, sturdy opening
      Secure
      Tamper-evident seal
      Sturdy
      Self-standing bag
      Ultimate protection
      Reinforced seams

    • Features

      Leak proof
      Secure double zip
      Material
      Durable, dual-layer bag

    • What is included

      Bag
      25  pcs

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive offers, just for you.

    Sign up to enjoy:

    Early access to promotions

    Exclusive member days and offers

    News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.