Search terms

Shaver series 9000 S9985/59 Wet & Dry electric shaver

S9980/54
  • -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 9000 S9985/59 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S9980/54

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 9000 S9985/59 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 9000 S9985/59 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

      Cuts in every direction with space-grade steel blades

      Cuts in every direction with space-grade steel blades

      Forged from high-performance, space-grade steel and designed to self-sharpen for 2 years, the 360 degree rotary blades cut hair in every direction, matching the natural hair growth.

      Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

      Skin-level closeness with Lift & Cut shaving system

      Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary technology lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin.

      Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

      Always the optimal pressure with the Pressure Guard Sensor

      Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.

      Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads

      Adapts to your contours with 360 degree Flexing Heads

      Designed to follow the contours of your face and neck, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360 degrees for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      Adjusts to your beard density with Power Adapt Sensor​

      The electric shaver has an intelligent facial-hair sensing technology that reads hair density 500 times per second. The Power Adapt Sensor auto-adapts the cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App***

      Enhance your shaving experience with Philips Shaving App***

      Perfect your shave by pairing your shaver with the Philips Shaving app. Shave by shave, track the progress of your skin, personalise your shave and master your technique for a shave that's as close as it is kind to skin.

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10 x more effective than cleaning with water****. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet and Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam, even under the shower.

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a moustache and trim sideburns.

      Made with care for you and the planet

      Made with care for you and the planet

      By replacing 30% of our internal plastics with recycled plastics, we are saving tons of virgin plastic in our production. On top of that, our blades are made from 80% recycled steel and produced in a factory that uses 100% renewable energy.

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

      Effortless charging with convenient stand available to hand.

      Fully charge your shaver within 1 hour in the stand. A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

      The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      60 minutes of cordless shaving once fully charged

      This advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a full charge, or a quick charge for one shave.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Exclusive offers, just for you.

            Sign up to enjoy:

            Early access to promotions

            Exclusive member days and offers

            News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.