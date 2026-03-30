Discontinued
HX9351/04
Available in
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
5 modes
1 brush head
Glass charger
USB travel charger
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2 x whiter in just 7 days.*
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode