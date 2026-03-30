Discontinued
HX9331/04
Available in
No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
5 modes
1 brush head
Glass charger
USB travel charger
Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2 x whiter in just 7 days.*
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in standard mode