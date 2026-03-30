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  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
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  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
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  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life
  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX9331/04

Available in

Black
Black
Ceramic white
Ceramic white
Pink
Pink
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Best Sonicare whitening electric toothbrush

Whiter, healthier teeth for life

  • 5 modes

  • 1 brush head

  • Glass charger

  • USB travel charger

A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2 x whiter in just 7 days.*

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.

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Disclaimers

  1. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in standard mode