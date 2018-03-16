Search terms

Philips Sonicare W2c Optimal White compact

Compact sonic toothbrush heads

HX6074/27
Sonicare
Sonicare
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week* Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week* Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
    Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

    The W2c Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile.This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments See all benefits

      Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*

      Advanced cleaning for stain removal and whiter teeth

      • 4-pack
      • Compact size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync mode pairing
      Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

      The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

      You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your W DiamondClean brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        White
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle colour fades away
        Size
        Compact

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        • ProtectiveClean
        BrushSync mode pairing
        Yes
        Not suitable for
        Philips One

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        4 W2c Optimal White compact

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        Helps improve gum health
        Plaque removal
        Helps remove plaque
        Whitening
        • Removes 100% more stains*
        • Whiter teeth in just one week

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
          • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
