All series
HX6065/10
5-pack
Standard size
Click-on
BrushSync mode pairing
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.
You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles