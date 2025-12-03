Subbrand Logo
  • Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6065/10

Available in

White
Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments
Advanced cleaning for stain removal and whiter teeth

  • 5-pack

  • Standard size

  • Click-on

  • BrushSync mode pairing

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.

Technical specifications

Disclaimers

    1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

    2. BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles