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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX9351/04
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User manual
All (15)
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Philips SonicareCharging glass
W2c Optimal White compactCompact sonic toothbrush heads
W2 Optimal WhiteStandard sonic toothbrush heads
C3 Premium Plaque DefenceStandard sonic toothbrush heads
Philips SonicareCharging station
Philips SonicareUSB-A power adapter
Philips SonicareCharging travel case
Philips SonicareUSB-A charging cable
Philips SonicareCharging stand
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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