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Electric toothbrushes
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Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6711/02
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User manual
All (15)
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
ProResults6-pack brush heads
W2c Optimal White compactCompact sonic toothbrush heads
W2 Optimal WhiteStandard sonic toothbrush heads
C2 Optimal Plaque Defence(formerly ProResults plaque control)
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
W Optimal WhiteStandard sonic toothbrush heads
C3 Premium Plaque DefenceStandard sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum CareStandard sonic toothbrush heads
Philips SonicareCharging base
ProResultsStandard sonic toothbrush heads
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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