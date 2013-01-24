Home
Roasted Asian Chicken Wings

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 5 min, Cooking time: 10 min
Ingredients

  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 500 g chicken wings at room temperature
  • 2 teaspoons ginger powder
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 100 ml sweet chili sauce

Directions

  • Preheat the AirFryer to 180°C.
  • Mix the garlic with the ginger powder, cumin, plenty of freshly ground black pepper and some salt. Rub the chicken wings with the herbs.
  • Put the chicken wings in the basket and slide it into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 10 minutes and roast the chicken wings until they are crispy brown.
  • Serve the chicken wings with the chili sauce as a main course or a snack.
Roasted Asian Chicken Wings

